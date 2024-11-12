Deus Ex creator has no idea why Embracer killed the franchise

HQ

Deus Ex, while it might not have had an entry in more than a few years now, still feels like a relevant and beloved franchise. Especially to its creator Warren Spector, who believes it is still a prescient game series today.

Speaking with PCGamer, Spector revealed he doesn't know why Embracer killed a sequel project that was in development for two years. "I really have no idea why Embracer would abandon the Deus Ex franchise, at least for now," he said. "From my perspective, the gameplay approach is still relevant, but the world and situation needs some updating."

Deus Ex was quite revolutionary when it came out, and tackled themes around AI, conspiracies, terrorism, and more. Today, Spector believes it might be interpreted the wrong way. "Frankly, if someone made Deus Ex today it might be perceived as a documentary. I wouldn't make Deus Ex again as it was in 2000 when it could be read as a believable fantasy."