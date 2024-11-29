Detroit Lions stars took to the field in Sonic and Knuckles cleats yesterday

HQ

As part of the Thanksgiving NFL games yesterday, two of the biggest current stars in the sports league took to the field paying homage to the video game icons that they've shared an alias with as of late.

The one-two punch of the Detroit Lions running backs made up of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have been regarded as Sonic and Knuckles this season, since the former is known for his agility and speed and the latter for his strength and running power. Considering the duo continue to be a force to be reckoned with, they took to the field last night against the Chicago Bears during a home game at Ford Field rocking cleats inspired by the platforming icons and even with Sonic and Knuckles arriving at the game alongside them.

As per the cleats the duo were sporting, you can see Montgomery's Knuckles boots in the front of the image below and Gibbs' Sonic shoes in the background.

