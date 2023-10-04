Detroit is looking rough in new Robocop: Rogue City trailer

HQ

After two delays, it was recently revealed that Robocop: Rogue City launches on November 4, and this time it really seems like the developer Teyon and the publisher Nacon will deliver the goods.

Now we have gotten a presentation video of Robocop's hometown Detroit, and if you thought it looked rough in the movies - wait until you see what awaits you in the game. The developers writes that "crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury", so it seems like Robocop will be a busy guy when Robocop: Rogue City premieres on November 4.

Check the video out below.