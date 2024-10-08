Detroit: Become Human tops 10 million sold units

HQ

It has been quite remarkable to witness the legs that Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human has developed. The game has continued to sell at an impressive rate despite debuting in 2018, with over three million units shipped after six months, five million after a couple of years, six million after three years, eight million after almost five years, and now 10 million six years down the line.

This was affirmed by Quantic Dream's CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere in a post on X, where he adds: "The entire @Quantic_Dream team is joining me to proudly announce that @Detroit_Game has now sold in excess of 10 million (paid) units on @PlayStation and PC. We are extremely grateful to each and everyone out there who played the game. You mean the world to us and we couldn't have achieved this incredible milestone without every single one of you!"

Needless to say, this announcement has spurred a flurry of sequel requests from fans, with many still hoping that the developer will return to this sci-fi world to tell more stories. Would you check out a Detroit: Become Human follow-up?