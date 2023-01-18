Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human has sold more than 8 million copies

That means 2 million joined the rebellion the last 16 months.

Say what you will about David Cage's writing, but there's no doubt that Quantic Dream's focus on extremely cinematic games with quick-time events make them tempting for anyone looking to lose themselves in a story and/or aren't especially comfortable with complex controls.This seems to give their titles a longer tail than many other games, something we've received another example of today.

Quantic Dream has sent us a press release stating that Detroit: Become Human now has sold more than 2,5 million copies on PC, making it surpass 8 million across all platforms. What makes this even more impressive is that the game reached the 6 million milestone back in July 2021, so it has sold around 2 million copies since then. Quite a feat, considering the game first launched on PS4 in 2018. We'll see if Star Wars Eclipse can reach even greater heights when, or if, it launches sometime in the future.

Detroit: Become Human

