Detroit: Become Human has sold more than 8 million copies

Say what you will about David Cage's writing, but there's no doubt that Quantic Dream's focus on extremely cinematic games with quick-time events make them tempting for anyone looking to lose themselves in a story and/or aren't especially comfortable with complex controls.This seems to give their titles a longer tail than many other games, something we've received another example of today.

Quantic Dream has sent us a press release stating that Detroit: Become Human now has sold more than 2,5 million copies on PC, making it surpass 8 million across all platforms. What makes this even more impressive is that the game reached the 6 million milestone back in July 2021, so it has sold around 2 million copies since then. Quite a feat, considering the game first launched on PS4 in 2018. We'll see if Star Wars Eclipse can reach even greater heights when, or if, it launches sometime in the future.