Detroit: Become Human has sold more than 6 million copies

It appears that getting onto more platforms indeed helps the sales. Developer Quantic Dream earlier revealed great news regarding its highly acclaimed action adventure, Detroit: Become Human.

The game was initially released to PS4 in 2018 then later to PC via Epic Games Store and Steam in 2019 and 2020 separately. Now, via a press release, it was announced that Detroit: Become Human just passed 6 million units sold worldwide, including 1 million on PC as of July 6th, 2021. Not only that, it's also now the best-selling game ever developed by Quantic Dream and the fifth most streamed PC game on PlayStation Now in Spring 2021.

"Despite the sanitary crisis going on, 2020 was a very strong year in terms of growth for our studio." Says Guillaume de Fondaumiere, Co-CEO of Quantic Dream. "Last year, our group demonstrated the relevance of our self-publishing strategy by achieving new record results after taxes of 5.7 million euros. This very beneficial trend is confirmed even more during this first half of 2021, with record sales registered in recent weeks."

Have you played Detroit: Become Human? If so, on which platform?