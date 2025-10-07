DETOUR, a van-based puzzle-exploration adventure, is featured in Out of Bounds 2025

The great thing about digital events focused on indie development is that you're always going to find genre crossovers or premises that would otherwise be impossible to imagine. That's kind of what happened when A la Fresca Studio presented DETOUR in Out of Bounds, a van-based exploration adventure in which we explore a sci-fi landscape.

Gathering materials and throwing them into the back of the vehicle, you then use them to unlock paths, upgrade the van or solve environmental puzzles. In a world dominated by an evil artificial intelligence, adapting and learning becomes an essential part of the journey.

There is no release date for DETOUR yet, but it will be available for testing at BCN Game Fest, and you can already add it to your Steam wishlist.