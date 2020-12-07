Detention: The Series is now on Netflix

You're watching Advertisements

Detention is a horror game set in 1960's Taiwan, with the backstory of martial law. The game incorporated religious elements based on Taiwanese and Chinese culture and myths and was well-received. Two years later, the film adaptation was released in 2019.

If you hadn't had the chance to watch the movie, now there's another opportunity to watch an adaptation of the game more easily, through the streaming platform Netflix. Netflix has collaborated with Taiwan Public Television Service, bringing Detention: The Series to fans. There's a total of 8 episodes, and the first two episodes are already available on Netflix. So if you're a fan of the original game, you might be happy to know there's additional content coming in another media form.

Check out the trailer below.