Detention developer unveiled a new action platformer, Nine Sols

With Christmas approaching, we all look forward to receiving some gifts. Well, for those who like the works from Red Candle Games, this certainly can be seen as an awesome surprise.

This Taiwan-based studio earlier just revealed that they are working on a new title called Nine Sols. According to the developers, Nine Sols has a "Taopunk" setting, which mixes cyberpunk elements with Taoism and far eastern mythology and fantasy. Different from the previous works from Red Candle Games that focus more on horror atmosphere and puzzles, Nine Sols seems to be more about action, which is said to feature "Sekiro-lite Combat" and "intriguing boss fights".

Check the game description below, from Red Candle Games:

"Nine Sols is a lore rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer featuring Sekiro-inspired and deflection-focused combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero's quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm".

As to the platforms and release date, they weren't announced.