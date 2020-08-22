Detective thriller Jenny LeClue to land on Switch next week

You're watching Advertisements

US studio Mografi had a little surprise for Switch fans, but for whatever reason, it wasn't part of the packed Nintendo Indie World Showcase that took place earlier this week. On August 26, little adventure game Jenny LeClue - Detective will be puzzling its way onto Nintendo's hybrid console. A cute new trailer revealed the news this week, eleven months after the game was first released on PC.

The mysterious adventure has a lovely vintage style and rewards attentive players who never stop asking questions. At the same time, Jenny LeClue offers an exciting storytelling mechanic by having a narrator comment on your decisions and conclusions.

The game is voiced in English, but also comes subtitles in 14 different languages. And, if you want to get up close and personal with the puzzles, touch controls borrowed from the smartphone versions of the game are also available on Switch.