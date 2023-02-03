Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Detective Pikachu 2 still in active development

Those who feared the movie had been cancelled can rest a little easier.

In a new statement, a spokesperson from Legendary has stated that Detective Pikachu 2 is still in "active development."

Speaking with Polygon, the spokesperson confirmed that despite rumours of a cancellation, work was still ongoing with the project. However, it seems the movie's writers won't be returning for the sequel.

The Pokémon Company has also declined to comment on the project, according to Polygon. It would seem strange considering how much box office money Detective Pikachu made if the movie didn't get a sequel. But, it does seem like even if the project remains in active development, this development is going incredibly slowly right now.

