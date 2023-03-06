Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Detective Pikachu 2 seems to have found its director

The live action sequel seems to be moving forward following a lengthy wait since the original debuted.

Many hoped we would be hearing about Detective Pikachu 2 at the recent Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents, but unfortunately that didn't end up being the case. Instead we were once again left wondering if a sequel to the Ryan Reynolds-starred live action film would ever actually arrive, and thankfully it seems like it will.

A new report from Deadline has arrived, which reveals that the project has now found its director, with that responsibility going to Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. It should be said that this hasn't actually been locked in as of yet, but that Krisel and production company Legendary Entertainment are in negotiations for the role.

To add to this news, it's said that Chris Galletta will write the script for the movie, and this bit of information in particular suggests that the movie is still years away from debuting, meaning don't hold your breath on a trailer for a release date anytime soon.

