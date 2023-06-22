Detective Pikachu 2 finally returns in October

Neither The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo have said much about the sequel to Detective Pikachu since it was announced in 2019, so I wouldn't blame you for thinking the game was having some of the same problems the movie's sequel seems to have. It's time to toss those worries out the window now.

Detective Pikachu 2, or Detective Pikachu Returns as it's actually called, resurfaced in yesterday's Nintendo Direct to both show us glimpses of the new weird mysteries that await us and announce it's launching on the 6th of October.