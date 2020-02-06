Details regarding RPG Blue Protocol being shared tomorrow

We know very little about the upcoming online action RPG Blue Protocol, other than the fact that we'll be travelling through time, but that's about to change. Tomorrow at 11am GMT, a live stream is to be held, detailing the game further (via Dualshockers). The game has had a closed alpha test period running since last year but not much has been shared and apart from this, the game has been announced for Japan only so far. If you're interested in the game, head on over to this link at 11am GMT tomorrow to check it out.