LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids
 See in hd icon
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Details on new Dragon Quest games will be revealed in a presentation later this month

The stream is in celebration of the series' 35th anniversary.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It turns out that we are now just a fortnight away from receiving details on new Dragon Quest games. Square Enix is planning to host a stream celebrating the franchise's 35th anniversary on May 27 at 4am BST/ 5am CEST, and during this presentation Yuji Horii will talk about a 'new line-up' and we will receive news on updates coming to existing games.

On Twitter, Square Enix also revealed that the show will feature live interpretation from Japanese for the very first time in the series' history, which is great for those who are watching internationally.

What are you hoping to see within the presentation?

Details on new Dragon Quest games will be revealed in a presentation later this month


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy