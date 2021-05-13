Details on new Dragon Quest games will be revealed in a presentation later this month

You're watching Advertisements

It turns out that we are now just a fortnight away from receiving details on new Dragon Quest games. Square Enix is planning to host a stream celebrating the franchise's 35th anniversary on May 27 at 4am BST/ 5am CEST, and during this presentation Yuji Horii will talk about a 'new line-up' and we will receive news on updates coming to existing games.

On Twitter, Square Enix also revealed that the show will feature live interpretation from Japanese for the very first time in the series' history, which is great for those who are watching internationally.

What are you hoping to see within the presentation?