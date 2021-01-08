Details of the 'Switch Pro' model have been reportedly datamined

You're watching Advertisements

The news of an upcoming 'Switch Pro' model has been all the rage for quite a while now, but with no official news from Nintendo regarding the unit, we've had to hold our breath, instead just basking in speculation. However, recently a well-regarded dataminer known as SciresM has discovered that the latest Nintendo Switch firmware update features mentions of a new, upgraded Switch model codenamed Aula. Could this be the 'Switch Pro' we've all been speculating?

As reported by VGC, the details surrounding the alleged model were also provided to an extent in this brief mention, and it looks like the device is set to bring an OLED screen as well as 4K support - albeit only in the docked mode. As for the chipset being used, this is suspected to be a higher-clocked version of the Mariko (Tegra X1+) chip used in 2019 and Switch Lite models. This is why 4K support is looking to be a docked only deal in this datamined model, as a Realtek chip capable of 4K UHD is also mentioned, but not as the unit's main chip.

On top of this, according to SciresM, the model codenamed Aula is also set to feature "substantially" better cooling and battery life than previous models.

Obviously, as this is datamined information, we can't take any of this as fact until Nintendo officially reveals anything. Still, should there be any credit to these claims, the future of the Switch is looking to be very interesting.