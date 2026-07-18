Details of the scrapped Monsters, Inc. sequel revealed

Monsters University was the first time Pixar had gone back in time for a follow-up film. Prequels weren't usually their jam, and initially there had been the idea for Monsters, Inc. to get a follow-on story looking at what happened after the events of the original film. That idea turned into a full script, one writers Bob Hilgenberg and Rob Muir called Lost in Scaradise.

As per The Wrap, Monsters, Inc: Lost in Scaradise would have seen Mike and Sulley further along in their lives. Mike is getting married, and Sulley is getting a promotion at work. There's even a return of Boo in the script, as an older kid. Hilgenberg and Muir both stand by the script still, and would love to see it made into a full movie one day.

"We stand by that script, we're very proud of it. It's one of those things where, when we were writing it, everything was falling into place. It was a labour of love and were very passionate about it. We wanted to make sure we stuck with the Pixar brand. Our goal was, when somebody read the script, to not know if we were influenced by Pixar or not," Muir said.

It has been 13 years since we last saw the world of Monsters scaring kids hit the big screen, and while Pixar seems mostly focused on Toy Story as its biggest franchise these days, there's always the chance to bait moviegoers back to the cinema with more nostalgia from old animated classics.