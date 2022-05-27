Details of the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 have leaked

HQ

The problems and controversy continue to surround CD Projekt Red's long-awaited but heavily criticised game, Cyberpunk 2077. This time, a leak of the first really big expansion to the game has found its way onto the internet and is said to reveal pretty much the entire adventure and dialogue.

SPOILER WARNING - READ ON AT YOUR OWN RISK:

The leak reveals that we will be following the character Songbird and will consist of a total of seven missions that will take the player to The Combat Zone, an area of Pacifica that has previously been impossible to reach. We will also get to visit The Sports Dome, which is a large arena in the game's world that has also never been accessible before. There doesn't seem to be any new dialogue from Johnny Silverhand there, but the expansion does look like it will change some of the game's ending.

Are you looking forward to the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 or have you given up on the game?

Thanks, VGC.