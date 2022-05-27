Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | My Time at Sandrock
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Cyberpunk 2077

      Details of the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 have leaked

      It'll take players to The Combat Zone, and may even change the game's ending.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The problems and controversy continue to surround CD Projekt Red's long-awaited but heavily criticised game, Cyberpunk 2077. This time, a leak of the first really big expansion to the game has found its way onto the internet and is said to reveal pretty much the entire adventure and dialogue.

      SPOILER WARNING - READ ON AT YOUR OWN RISK:

      The leak reveals that we will be following the character Songbird and will consist of a total of seven missions that will take the player to The Combat Zone, an area of Pacifica that has previously been impossible to reach. We will also get to visit The Sports Dome, which is a large arena in the game's world that has also never been accessible before. There doesn't seem to be any new dialogue from Johnny Silverhand there, but the expansion does look like it will change some of the game's ending.

      Are you looking forward to the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 or have you given up on the game?

      Cyberpunk 2077

      Thanks, VGC.

      Related texts



      Loading next content