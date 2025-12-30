Details of Anthony Joshua's car crash revealed: two friends and members of his team were killed

HQ

Anthony Joshua is in stable condition following the car accident suffered in Nigeria on Monday, where two of friends died. Local media confirmed the initial reports on Monday morning, when people uploaded videos of the accident to social media, showing the British boxer of Nigerian parents sitting dazed and shirtless in the back of a car.

It has been confirmed that Joshua was passenger in a Lexus SUV which collided with a stationary truck, around 11 AM in Makun, around 30 miles from Lagos. According to local reports, the car was suspected to excess the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, two of his friends and members of the training team, died in the crash. In the car there two other people, all adult males.

Joshua was helped out of the car, which was completely destroyed, and after 'several clinical assessments' on Joshua they found that he did not require any emergency interventions, according to the Governments of Ogun and Lagos in Nigeria, via SkySports.

Anthony Joshua, who recently ended a 15-month abscence from boxing defeating youtuber Jake Paul, was born in England, but spent his childhood in Nigeria and often says he is proud of his Nigerian descent. The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, spoke with Anthony and his mother to express his condolences over the passing of his friends, and said that "life is much more important than boxing."