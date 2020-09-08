Destructive Creations reveals new project, War Mongrels

You're watching Advertisements

Destructive Creations is a Polish studio that many people still associate mainly with the game Hatred. Despite the later release of the quite successful Ancestors Legacy, it was the developer's debut production that caused the most controversy. The studio is not afraid to tackle difficult topics - that's for sure. It is no different in the case of its latest project.

War Mongrels, a new real-time tactics game, which is based on the gameplay known from the iconic Commandos and Desperados series, will allow us to play the role of Wehrmacht soldiers who, after defection, begin their own guerrilla operations. The whole thing is to be inspired by real events that took place during World War II.

The game will not be released until 2022, so we'll have to wait a while for it.