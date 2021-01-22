Destruction AllStars shows off crazy heroes and cars in gameplay trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Lucid Games' Destruction Allstars will be the PlayStation 5 game in February's PlayStation Plus line-up, so it wouldn't blame you for asking why we haven't seen more of it. With two weeks until launch, it's time to up the marketing though.

The small team has now given us a new trailer from Destruction Allstars that focuses on some of the sixteen different characters and cars we'll get to choose from in the Twisted Metal-inspired game when it launches directly on PS Plus February 3.

Do you think this could be another PS Plus hit or what?