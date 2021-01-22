Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Destruction Allstars

Destruction AllStars shows off crazy heroes and cars in gameplay trailer

Next month's PlayStation Plus game sure seems...unique.

Lucid Games' Destruction Allstars will be the PlayStation 5 game in February's PlayStation Plus line-up, so it wouldn't blame you for asking why we haven't seen more of it. With two weeks until launch, it's time to up the marketing though.

The small team has now given us a new trailer from Destruction Allstars that focuses on some of the sixteen different characters and cars we'll get to choose from in the Twisted Metal-inspired game when it launches directly on PS Plus February 3.

Do you think this could be another PS Plus hit or what?

