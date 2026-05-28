Destruction Allstars officially shutting down on the 25th of November

HQ

Destruction Allstars was one of the first PS5 exclusive games to be released. Back in 2021, it promised players a crazy experience the likes of which they'd probably not seen since the Twisted Metal days. Cars blowing up all over the place, powerful weapons, parkour, and more featured in this mash-up of genres and mechanics, that may have been a warning sign of things to come in the live-service space.

More than five years on, we'll soon be saying goodbye to Destruction Allstars, as PlayStation users who own the game have been notified in an email (via GamingBolt) that on the 25th of November, the game is shutting down for good. Already, Destruction Allstars has been removed from the PlayStation Store, along with its premium currency Destruction Points. Anyone who still had some DP left over can spend it at their will, but there's not that much to spend it on considering the game is also gutted of its multiplayer modes due to ongoing technical difficulties.

The single-player modes include the Arcade Mode as well as a few challenges, though these could be affected by the multiplayer server shutdown. In any case, the game is effectively dead on its feet, and will be officially buried by the end of the year.

Destruction Allstars originally launched as a free-to-play title, if you had a PS Plus subscription in place. If you didn't, it cost $19.99 and some factor the initial cost as a reason why it didn't generate a lot of buzz. We never really got to see the player count for Destruction Allstars, but even as one of the few PS5 exclusives at the beginning of the console, it failed to generate interest. Something that sadly would be said of many other PlayStation games later in its lifecycle.