Destruction Allstars

Destruction Allstars is PlayStation's first State of Play in 2021

Learn everything you need to know about one of February's free PlayStation Plus games in this seven minute long gameplay video.

Most gamers are inpatient, so many have been asking when we're getting this year's first Nintendo Direct, Inside Xbox and State of Play stream. You don't have to wonder about the latter anymore.

Because Destruction Allstars is the first somewhat big PlayStation 5 exclusive to launch in 2021 when it arrives on Tuesday (for "free" if you're a PS Plus member), which is why it shouldn't be an extreme surprise that Lucid Games' crazy-looking vehicular combat game has gotten this year's first State of Play as well. The more than seven minute long gameplay presentation shows off and explains more about the three common vehicle types we can choose from, how each of the sixteen different characters have their own unique "Hero" vehicle and abilities, what you can do on foot, specifics about the different modes and more.

