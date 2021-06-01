Destruction AllStars is getting online bots

You're watching Advertisements

Destruction AllStars is a vehicular combat game exclusively released for PS5 this February. Ever since the game rolled out, the team has been working on the post-launch content upon the feedback they've been receiving from the community. Last month, developer Lucid games showed us the roadmap for Destruction AllStars over the course of 2021, with some details of season 1 offered. Now we just got more information regarding the upcoming updates.

Via a dev blog post on Reddit, the developer mentioned a few features that are coming to the game soon, hoping to get some early feedback from players. Among all things, we were told that they are adding online bots to the game, this is aimed to help players who can't find enough opponents in matches:

"With a community the size of Destruction AllStars, spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking.

We want to ensure that matches are filled to capacity with as many real players as possible, but when missing X amount of players when queuing for a match, AI bots will take the remaining places."

Lucid Games also assured us that Blitz, as a competitive mode, will never feature Bot's.

Other than the online bots, the developer also has plan to update the playlist, add a feature called Global Parties that "allow you to party up with friends and queue into any Solo modes as well as Team modes", and some gameplay tweaks, you can check all the details here.