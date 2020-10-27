Destruction AllStars has been pushed back to February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It may not be a casualty as large as Halo Infinity, but the PS5 has still lost one of its launch titles. It has been revealed that Destruction AllStars has been delayed from its initial November 12 launch date and will be arriving in February 2021.

On the bright side though, PlayStation Blog has announced that the title will be free for two months for PS Plus subscribers starting in February 2021. This is quite a deal considering the game will retail at £69.99. Those who have already pre-ordered the game will be refunded too, so they will also be able to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

