Destroy All Humans! remake developer has laid off around half of its workforce

The developer behind the recent Destroy All Humans! remakes has been met with layoffs. As per Kotaku, it has been mentioned that around 50% of the studio's total workforce has been released, meaning approximately 50 jobs have been cut across the company.

The report notes that the layoffs were announced on January 24 and that more information relating to them would be coming next week. No doubt this will look to provide firm details about what this means for future projects in the works at the developer and also the exact number of employees losing their jobs. What has been stated is that creative directors and most managers at the company will be keeping their jobs.

This all comes shortly after Riot and People Can Fly recently announced job cuts, bringing 2024's total developer redundancies up to just shy of 4,000, which is well over a third of the total layoffs that commenced in the games sector throughout the whole of 2023.