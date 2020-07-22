Destroy All Humans! features a previously unreleased level

You're watching Advertisements

Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic are getting ready to unleash the extraterrestrial mayhem of Destroy All Humans! upon homo sapiens around the world next week, on July 28, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia, and as revealed just recently, the remake is set to feature a surprise. The surprise in question comes in the form of a previously-unreleased mission that has been carefully restored to grant some new stuff to both old and new fans of the series.

Take a look at the teaser trailer for super-secret mission 'The Wrong Stuff' below.

