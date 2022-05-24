Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage pops up on the Xbox Store

It seems like we'll be getting an extra helping of Destroy All Humans! in a little while, as a new listing on the Xbox Store has revealed a standalone DLC called Destroy All Humans! - Clone Carnage.

The description of this unannounced product states that it is a multiplayer DLC that asks 2-4 little green space men to wreak havoc in a variety of game modes on a bunch of maps. The description for the game states that there will be six maps to be exact, and that the game modes will seemingly be called Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction.

The interesting part about this DLC is that it might be arriving rather soon, as the listing also announced an approximate file size of the game (10.17 GB), and likewise, True Achievements has the full list of achievements available to explore.