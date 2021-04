You're watching Advertisements

The Xbox Game Pass line-up for April may have already been looking impressive with the likes of MLB The Show 21 and Grand Theft Auto V joining the service, but it has just got even better as five additional games have been revealed to be arriving. The standouts here include the recent Destroy All Humans! remake and Second Extinction, which will be hitting the service on day one.

You can take a look at the newly revealed games below:

