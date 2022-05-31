Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed to launch this August

HQ

THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games has officially put a date on when Destroy All Human! 2 - Reprobed will launch. Set to debut this August, the remade sequel will see the return of Crypto (Cryptosporidium 138 to be exact), also known by the people of Earth as the little green spaceman.

Coming precisely on August 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, this game is also designed as a "faithful remake" and alike the original version, will include five open-world areas to explore, such as Bay City, Albion, Takoshima, Tunguska, and the Moon.

This iteration of the game will differ due to its inclusion of two-player split-screen, and split-screen co-op, which will allow you to work towards subduing the people of Earth as a duo.

We've also been told about the pre-order bonuses for the game, which will be instant access to the multiplayer spin-off Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which was leaked recently. This will also be available to purchase separately for £9.99 / €12.99 today.

Finally, the different editions of Destroy All Human! 2 - Reprobed have also been announced, and you can check them out and how they differ in the graphic below.