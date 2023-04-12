Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed now coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but without multiplayer

HQ

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is a complete remake of the 2006 PlayStation 2 title, powered by Unreal Engine 4. This version arrived last August on current generation consoles and also on PC, and the truth is that it's still quite fun, even if it drags the limitations of its approach for consoles from three generations ago, as we told you in our review.

And as it seems that Black Forest and THQ feel that the alien Crypto game hasn't had the reception it deserves, they have now announced that they will be porting it to Xbox One and PS4, although this new version will not have multiplayer mode, which the original did have, with split-screen co-op.

That probably won't matter much to some fans, but to "compensate" those who do care, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will arrive at a reduced price, and will hit the shelves for €29.99 / £24.99 from 27 June.

