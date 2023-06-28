Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed gets a funny launch trailer for last-gen

The time has come to probe people with older consoles as well.

While we are still not entirely sure Destroy All Humans 2 really needed a remaster, we had some fun with it when it was released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X last year. Now it's time for more people to enjoy the game as Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed has been launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

There is a caveat though, as this version only includes the singleplayer portion of it, but we doubt there's a whole lot of gamers with old consoles looking forward to playing it online. Check out the launch trailer for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one edition below.

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

