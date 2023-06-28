Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed gets a funny launch trailer for last-gen

HQ

While we are still not entirely sure Destroy All Humans 2 really needed a remaster, we had some fun with it when it was released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X last year. Now it's time for more people to enjoy the game as Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed has been launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

There is a caveat though, as this version only includes the singleplayer portion of it, but we doubt there's a whole lot of gamers with old consoles looking forward to playing it online. Check out the launch trailer for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox one edition below.