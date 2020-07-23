Cookies

Destiny: The Official Cookbook available in August

Ever wanted to attempt cooking food featured in your favourite video games? If Bungie's Destiny is one of those games, now you can with ease.

Do you like cooking? Do you always have your mouth-watering when you see tasty food in video games? Maybe you're also a Destiny fan? Well, we have excellent news for you. The new Destiny: The Official Cookbook (at a price of €37.99) is now available for purchase on Bungie Store, where you can find a lot of recipes to feed the Guardian in you.

The volume, which will ship in August, collects recipes of dishes, cocktails and much more inspired by Bungie's series, with the contribution of the writer Victoria Rosenthal who gave a narrative form to this book, through the character of Eva Levante.

The book can be a tasty appetizer waiting for Destiny 2: Beyond the Light to arrive on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on Xbox Series X and PS5 in view of the launch of the two consoles scheduled for Holiday 2020.

