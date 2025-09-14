Destiny: Rising will soon support 120 fps gameplay, but only on Apple iPhone 17 devices

HQ

It has been confirmed that very soon, the Destiny mobile alternative, Destiny: Rising, will be looking to take full advantage of the benefits of the newly revealed iPhone 17 line of devices.

In a recent social media post, it was confirmed that an update is on the way, which will look to provide 120 fps gameplay for the title, specifically for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air gadgets, with the update planned to arrive "soon".

Needless to say, considering the new iPhones will start shipping on September 19, this is a good thing to keep in mind if you're searching for a way to put your new gadget through the ringer.