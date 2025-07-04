Destiny: Rising will launch on mobiles in August

HQ

Netease Games and Bungie has slapped a date on the Destiny mobile counterpart. Known as Destiny: Rising, this project will be coming to iOS and Android devices, and it'll be bringing the series' signature looter-shooter action to the platforms, offering a way to amass and grow in power to take on increasingly demanding bosses and enemies around the solar system.

Set to debut on August 28, the game will arrive on the App Store and the Google Play Store, and seemingly fans are quite excited for it. As of writing over 5.077 million people have pre-registered for the game, meaning those who check out Destiny: Rising when it debuts will be treated to 20,000 Glimmer, five of a new and unclear resource, 20 Legendary Shard-looking objects, and 10 crystal boats of some kind (that are being referred to as "free draws")... If another five million folk pre-register ahead of launch, fans will also be rewarded with an Exotic ornament for a weapon.

With the release coming up, check out the release date trailer below, which further shows that this summer will be a big one for Destiny fans, as Destiny 2's The Edge of Fate expansion arrives in mid-July too.