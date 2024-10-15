Destiny: Rising is taking Bungie's looter-shooter mobile

We've heard rumours and rumblings that Bungie was looking to team up with the folk at NetEase to create a mobile version of its long-running looter-shooter Destiny, and now this has become a reality.

A project titled Destiny: Rising has been announced, with this being a sci-fi RPG shooter that takes players on an adventure to meet beloved characters and save the universe, all within an alternate Destiny timeline.

We're told in a preview article that Destiny: Rising is based "in an alternate timeline, many years before Destiny 1 & 2." As for what this means in a lore and narrative sense, we're told a little further:

"The fallen deity, the Traveler, used its light to create Ghosts who sought out fallen denizens of humanity and brought them back as Lightbearers, immortals empowered with unique abilities.

"The beginning of our stage is set at a moment where humanity is putting behind these dark times and building the foundations of what will become the Last City. As survivors seek refuge, they gather in outposts like Haven to build toward a better tomorrow and gather strength against the remaining threats on Earth."

Despite this alternate setting, we're also promised some returning faces, including Ikora Rey, but her appearance will be supported by a slate of additional characters never before used in Destiny. As for the main character, the player takes on the role of Wolf, an individual that you can customise and make your own.

The gameplay will seemingly be similar to the main game, with players being able to switch through two weapon types (Primary and Power, no Energy this time), with weapons shared between any characters you create. As for abilities, every character uses a Relic that allows them to use Supers of differing elements, as well as opening the door to two further Signature abilities.

It's also mentioned that there will be PvE and PvP elements, and that the option to switch between Campaign missions, Strikes, and the new competitive mode Shifting Gates will be present.

While no release date has been announced as of yet, we are promised a Closed Alpha Test that will start as soon as November 1. The main catch is that this will only be available to those in the US and Canada, but it will be present on iOS and Android systems.

Check out the Destiny: Rising trailer below.