Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion will be showcased next month

Bungie has revealed that it will be hosting a Destiny 2 showcase on August 24. The showcase will cover the game's upcoming Witch Queen expansion that is planned to launch sometime in early 2022. Besides the teaser image below, no further details have been revealed, so we are uncertain just what aspects of the expansion will be detailed.

When it releases, The Witch Queen will be the sixth major expansion for Destiny 2 following its release back in 2017. Originally it was planned to release in 2021, but this date was later delayed to sometime in early 2022 due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

