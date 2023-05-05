Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2's next season seemingly takes us under the waves

Surprisingly, Season of the Deep seems to have an underwater theme.

In a few weeks time, Bungie will be releasing the next season of Destiny 2. While we've known for a while that this will be called Season of the Deep, as Destiny is quite a broad universe, there was no way of knowing exactly what this name referred to, but now the key art has been revealed, it's clear we all should have been thinking literally.

Because the key art shows what seems to be three Guardians all kitted out in gear that looks like it was dredged up from Atlantis, and floating around in an ocean in front of what looks to be a really big sea monster. In the image, we also see the return of the character Sloane, which suggests that this season will be bringing back Titan, after the moon was pulled from the game years ago and added to the Destiny Content Vault.

Otherwise, Bungie revealed that Season of the Deep will be arriving on May 23, meaning there's less than three weeks until it debuts.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

In other Destiny 2 news, this upcoming season will add new Strand Aspects, better Deepsight activation methods, Exotic armor focussing tweaks, Raid weapon quality of life adjustments, Bounty updates, new Trials of Osiris rewards, and more.

