Destiny 2's next expansion will kick off the Fate Saga

Yesterday, Bungie finally revealed what the future will hold for Destiny 2. Now that the Light and Darkness Saga has concluded, the developer has confirmed that the next journey will take us on a different path as it's regarded as the Fate Saga. It will be kicking off this July with a new expansion known as The Edge of Fate, and it seems to finally be looking into exploring more about the Nine and how they take over the will of their subjects.

HQ

In a big announcement post, we're told the following: "The Nine will play a key role in this new era of Destiny. These powerful beings existed long before the Traveler showed up in the Sol System, and their existence, we'll learn, enables the world we know today. After years on the sideline, it's time to face this forgotten pantheon of unknowable gods head on.

"The Edge of Fate is the start of a long journey, and we are taking our time to tell a new story that for now will leave you with many unanswered questions. Each expansion will help answer some, so having two a year will allow us to deliver those beats at a faster pace than before."

The Edge of Fate will introduce a new location for players to explore, with this being Kepler. It's said to be inspired by pathfinding challenges and puzzle-solving, and will offer new enemies, gear, weapons, and destination-specific abilities too. We get to see much of this in action in the new gameplay trailer.

HQ

But this isn't all, launching alongside this new paid expansion will be a host of further free gameplay tweaks that introduce a shooting range to the tower, an improved and more intricate armour system, an easier way to matchmake and switch between activities that is known as the Portal, and this is all on top of an enhanced version of many activities being present in-game today as part of the Rite of the Nine update.

Check out the Year of Prophecy roadmap below.