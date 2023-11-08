Destiny 2's next and final season debuts later this month

HQ

Destiny 2 players have experienced long seasons before, as ahead of the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, which was delayed from late 2021 until early 2022, Guardians had to live with Season of the Lost for around six months. We're looking at a much longer stint than that for the upcoming Season of the Wish.

Because, this upcoming season, which will be the final season in Destiny 2 altogether, as The Final Shape will transition to an episodic system instead, is set to last for around seven months. Season of the Wish, it will start on November 28, 2023, and will last all the way until The Final Shape arrives sometime in June 2024, assuming the expansion isn't delayed any further.

Take a look at the first image for the season, which teases what Guardians will be in store for when it arrives in a few weeks.