Destiny 2's Into the Light update to bring back beloved Exotic weapon missions

The last of the three Destiny 2: Into the Light developer streams by Bungie took place last night, and during which the Destiny creator revealed the last few extra content additions it has planned for the free game update that will arrive starting next week.

Alongside the addition of the horde-like mode, various returning pinnacle weapons, and new cosmetics, Bungie has revealed that beloved Exotic weapons quests will be making their return.

Players will be able to run through Whisper of the Worm again, as well as Zero Hour, all to get the titular Exotic Heavy sniper rifle and the Exotic Kinetic pulse rifle Outbreak Perfected. Both of these missions have been adjusted to suit the current power level of Guardians, include additional chests and secrets to hunt for, and will feature slightly different bosses or combat encounters. Whisper will arrive when Into the Light debuts on April 9, whereas Zero Hour drops in May.

Speaking about May, this will be when the new PvP Map Pack arrives too. It will bring three new maps to check out, including Europa's Eventide Labs, Neomuna's Cirrus Plaza, and Pyramid Ship's Essence. You'll be able to check out these new maps in a specific new map playlist.

Otherwise, Bungie noted that Into the Light will bring ways to adjust your character's appearance and name, and will even provide a few other interesting features, such as the ability to skip the New Light campaign, and even play through a raid boss gauntlet mode as of April 30. Expect to hear more information about that latter mode in the coming weeks.