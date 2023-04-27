Destiny 2's Guardian Games returns next week

HQ

Every year around springtime, Bungie celebrates the three classes that make up Destiny 2, in the form of an event called Guardian Games. Now that we're almost in May, the developer has revealed that this event will be kicking off next week, and will start specifically on May 2.

This year's event will be similar to the former ones, and will task players with completing activities and earning Crests that represent the class that they play as, all in an effort of earning the most Crests per class by the end of the Games on May 23, in the hope of being crowned this year's champion. Essentially, it's the same as the House Cup in the Harry Potter world.

This year's event will see the return of The Title Void SMG, and will also see the introduction of the Taraxippos, the first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle. It will also bring a new version of the Supremacy Crucible game mode that will allow players to queue up with only Guardians of their respective class, for some serious class-on-class action. You will, of course, also be able to earn Crests and reputation for your class by engaging in a bunch of other Destiny 2 activities, and not just PvP ones.

The Event Card also makes its debut for this event, which means assuming you completed the cards for Solstice, Festival of Lost, and The Dawning over the past year, you will be able to also earn the rare Reveler title.

Guardian Games is a free-to-play event, meaning you don't even need Lightfall to access this content. The event will run until the end of Season 20 on May 23, so be sure to jump in and represent your class.