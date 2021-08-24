Destiny 2's final chapter will be called The Final Shape

Bungie just revealed the name for the final chapter of the Light & Dark saga of Destiny 2. Set to arrive after Lightfall, which in turn will land after The Witch Queen in February (read more about that here), the last chapter of this era of Destiny will be called The Final Shape, and will mark the conclusion of a storyline that has been developing for ten years.

We don't have much else to go on about The Final Shape just yet, but we were told that Season of the Lost, which should be live in the game in around 20 minutes, will be the prologue to The Witch Queen and therefore tied to The Final Shape.

Season of the Lost will see the return of the Awoken queen Mara Sov, which has sparked an awakening at the Dreaming City, and thus drawn the attention of yet another Hive lord, who craves the power that it holds.

This season will also be the start of cross-play in Destiny 2, meaning you can now play parts of the Bungie-developed looter-shooter on PC, with friends on console.

And if all of those goodies aren't enough to be excited about, Bungie will also be bringing a 30th Anniversary event to Destiny 2 later this December, an event that will bring a new Dungeon based around Destiny 1's infamous loot cave, as well as an Exotic rocket launcher that holds quite a special place in the hearts of every Destiny player: that's right, the Gjallarhorn is making its Destiny 2 debut as part of that event. This massive free event will also see a bunch of content from the Destiny Content Vault (content from Destiny 1), remastered and updated to suit Destiny 2.

Be sure to check out just a glimpse of everything coming in the Season of the Lost, in the latest trailer below.