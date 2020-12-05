Destiny 2's Dawning 2020 event armour is being revealed for charity

You're watching Advertisements

Bungie has restarted the annual Game2Give fundraising cause, with this year's incentives once again giving donors exclusive Destiny 2 in-game items, alongside revealing the upcoming armour set ornaments and items for Destiny 2's The Dawning event. The items available to those who make donations range from emblems, to Ghost shells, but the really exciting stuff is the concept art being delivered showing the new armour sets.

For a $25 donation, you can get the Gilded Ghost shell and the 2019 Mist Blossoms emblem (shown above). $50 will get you everything above, plus a new Light Keepers emblem. $100 will net you entry to the Bungie Prize Pool, alongside everything above, meaning you may be lucky enough to win a gift card, or a Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition.

For reaching a $250,000 margin, the Titan concept art was revealed, giving fans an exciting look as to what they can expect. Looking at the image, we can see that the armour resembles the typical Dawning style of curvy plating, with a white, blue and gold colour palette.

Next, is the Warlock armour concept art reveal, shown for making a communal effort of $500,000, and again features a white, blue and gold palette, but this time with sprinklings of orange and a bit more of a spiky theme.

For Hunters, their armour concept will be shown when the total reaches $750,000, with the Dawning Legendary reward preview coming at $1 million. For every $100,000 after that, a guest lore reading will take place, giving Guardians something exciting to look forward to until the end of the campaign.