Destiny 2 will receive two expansions next year

Now that the Light and Darkness Saga is over, what does the future hold for Destiny 2? Will there be a third game in the imminent future? Will the seasonal structure be left behind to allow Bungie to focus its time and resources elsewhere? Will we finally be leaving the Sol System? While we don't really have answers to many of these questions, we do know what 2025 has in store for the looter-shooter.

Bungie has revealed a roadmap for what will make up Destiny 2's 2025. This will be defined by two big expansions debuting in summer and winter, with the first known as Codename Apollo and the second as Codename Behemoth. In between each of these will be various smaller Major Updates (two for summer, two for winter) that will feature their own Rewards Pass and with the first two of these known as Codename Arsenal and Codename Surge.

In terms of what these two different DLC elements will feature, Bungie has explained this too. For the expansions we can expect:



New stories



New locations



New missions



New weapons



New gear



New Raids and Dungeons



And for the Major Updates:





New and reprised activities



New gear and artefact mods



New modifiers and challenges



New sandbox meta



New events



Lastly, the Rewards Passes will bring:





Exotic weapon and ornament



Legendary weapon and armour ornaments



Gear upgrade resources



Cosmetics and more



All of these DLC elements are part of what Bungie is calling Codename: Frontiers, something we will no doubt know more and more about as we get closer to their arrival after the events of the three major Episodes that have been unravelling since Destiny 2: The Final Shape debuted.