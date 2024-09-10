English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2 will receive two expansions next year

And several smaller Major Updates to boot.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that the Light and Darkness Saga is over, what does the future hold for Destiny 2? Will there be a third game in the imminent future? Will the seasonal structure be left behind to allow Bungie to focus its time and resources elsewhere? Will we finally be leaving the Sol System? While we don't really have answers to many of these questions, we do know what 2025 has in store for the looter-shooter.

Bungie has revealed a roadmap for what will make up Destiny 2's 2025. This will be defined by two big expansions debuting in summer and winter, with the first known as Codename Apollo and the second as Codename Behemoth. In between each of these will be various smaller Major Updates (two for summer, two for winter) that will feature their own Rewards Pass and with the first two of these known as Codename Arsenal and Codename Surge.

In terms of what these two different DLC elements will feature, Bungie has explained this too. For the expansions we can expect:


  • New stories

  • New locations

  • New missions

  • New weapons

  • New gear

  • New Raids and Dungeons

And for the Major Updates:


  • New and reprised activities

  • New gear and artefact mods

  • New modifiers and challenges

  • New sandbox meta

  • New events

Lastly, the Rewards Passes will bring:


  • Exotic weapon and ornament

  • Legendary weapon and armour ornaments

  • Gear upgrade resources

  • Cosmetics and more

All of these DLC elements are part of what Bungie is calling Codename: Frontiers, something we will no doubt know more and more about as we get closer to their arrival after the events of the three major Episodes that have been unravelling since Destiny 2: The Final Shape debuted.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Related texts

0
Destiny 2: The Final ShapeScore

Destiny 2: The Final Shape
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Light and Darkness Saga is over, but has Bungie concluded this era of Destiny with a bang or a fizzle?



Loading next content