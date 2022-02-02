Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer shows off weapon crafting and new Exotics

HQ

Following the announcement that Sony is acquiring Bungie, the Destiny 2 developer has shared a new trailer for The Witch Queen expansion, showing off a brief look at weapon crafting and the Exotics that will be arriving in the game when the expansion launches in a few weeks.

From what the trailer shows, we can look forward to three unique Exotics, as well as an Exotic Glaive weapon for each Guardian class, plus one Exotic armour piece for each Guardian type to boot. You can watch the trailer below to see each weapon and item in action, but you can also get a summary of the Exotics arriving in the list below.

HQ



Grand Overture - seemingly an LMG - "slug launcher charges full auto missiles"



Parasite - grenade launcher - "worm launcher with increasing damage"



Osteo Striga - SMG - "swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst"



Edge of Action - Titan Glaive - "place protective shield



Edge of Intent - Warlock Glaive - "deploy healing turret"



Edge of Concurrence - Hunter Glaive - "tracking chain lightning"



Hoarfrost-Z - Titan chest armour - "Stasis wall replaces barricade"



Osmiomancy Gloves - Warlock armour - "additional Coldsnap with enhanced seeking"



Blight Ranger Helmet - Hunter armour - "reflected projectiles deal increased damage"



It should be noted that Grand Overture requires the Season Pass to acquire it, and that you can grab Osteo Striga by grabbing the Deluxe Edition of the DLC.

As for when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches, the expansion will be available on February 22, 2022.