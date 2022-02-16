Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launch trailer unveils new images of Savathûn

HQ

We've recently entered the single digits countdown for Destiny 2's next major expansion, The Witch Queen. Bungie has been hammering the internet with trailers and what's possibly the last one just landed.

In this brand new launch trailer, we can see the big antagonist of the DLC, Savathûn, in a never-seen before form. She is missing her crown and seems to be directly addressing the Traveller. The trailer also features some really slick looking gameplay phases where each Guardian class faces its Hive counterpart.

The hype seems to have reached its paroxysm too since Destiny 2's weekly reset should also bring the conclusion to the current season's storyline with the exorcism mission.

Log in now to play it before The Witch Queen's launches on February 22.