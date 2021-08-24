Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is coming in February

HQ

At the Destiny 2 Showcase, we were given a whole array of information about things that will be coming to Bungie's beloved looter-shooter. The highlight of the stream was of course getting to see more of the next expansion, The Witch Queen, a DLC that will finally bring the Guardians face to face with Savathun herself, something we've awaited ever since the character was mentioned many years ago.

During the broadcast, it was revealed that The Witch Queen expansion will be launching on February 22, on all platforms that Destiny 2 is available on, but it also revealed a whole lot more, including where the DLC will be taking the Guardians: Savathun's own Throne World. It's here that we'll learn how Savathun and the Hive stole the Light, across a variety of locations, including her palace and even a grim, murky swamp. Oh, and it's even shown that Savathun can resurrect fallen Hive using Hive Ghosts, imbuing the resurrected with powers of the Light.

In terms of the other goodies that we can look forward to, a new weapon type will be introduced. The Glaive is a first-person energy melee weapon that will allow Guardians to unleash melee attacks and even a deployable shield, and resembles a Sword more so than regular firearms.

On top of this, we can look forward to a new weapon crafting system that will allow Guardians to create their own Mods, Shaders, and stat combinations, which should drastically change up how Destiny 2 will be played forever.

These are just a few highlights of what was shown during The Witch Queen's reveal in the broadcast, and if you want to check it out for yourself, be sure to catch the announcement trailer below.