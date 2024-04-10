Destiny 2: The Final Shape will combine Light and Dark into a new subclass

HQ

Bungie hosted a Destiny 2: The Final Shape gameplay preview stream last night (which you can see in full below) wherein it shared and showed off a ton of exciting bits and pieces of information relating to the upcoming final expansion in Destiny 2's Light and Darkness Saga.

As we've seen in the past with these kinds of gameplay previews, Bungie has focused predominantly on the big picture parts of the expansion, and this includes revealing a new subclass, a new Exotic type (or more like returning...), and a new enemy faction.

Prismatic subclass

Prismatic is the epitome of your Guardian's mastery of the Light and the Dark. It's a new style of subclass that allows you to create new builds that borrow skills and abilities from other subclasses to make a really powerful new whole. By combining elements from Arc, Solar, Void, Stasis, and Strand, you can tap into a Transcendence state to deal both Light and Darkness damage.

Bungie has promised that with this more open design, we can look forward to a larger collection of Aspects and Fragments to further increase buildcrafting options too.

Exotic class item

This is pretty much what it says on the tin. Exotic class items are coming back, but this version will be unlike anything we've seen before in Destiny history. These will work specifically with the Prismatic subclass and will drop with two random rolls that steal perks from other Exotic armour pieces, even from different classes. Yes, that means Hunters can finally get the benefit of Synthoceps, Warlocks can finally go invisible, and Titans can become even more deadly with melees if they manage to get a roll with Liar's Handshake perks.

Dread

The new enemy faction will see Tormentors and Subjugators becoming even more of a problem. Dread as they are known will include a slate of new enemy types, such as the aerial Grim, the melee bruiser Husk, the Stasis-wielding Attendant, and the Strand-using Weavers. The really scary part of this faction is that when they die they unleash a Geist that will attempt to take you into the grave with them.

You can see all of this in action in the gameplay trailer below, and can even get another look at Into the Light, which is now available, in its launch trailer below too.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will launch on June 4, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

