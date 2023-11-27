Destiny 2: The Final Shape officially delayed to June

HQ

When Bloomberg's Jason Schreier broke the news about layoffs at Bungie last month, he also claimed Destiny 2's upcoming The Final Shape expansion had been delayed 27th of February to June. The layoffs were confirmed shortly after, but the studio was less talkative about the alleged delay. There's obviously a reason for that.

Bungie finally confirms that Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been delayed to the 4th of June. The official reasoning is that they need "more time to become exactly what we want it to be" and "to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come."